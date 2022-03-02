Jennifer Hudson Impresses In Floral Vera Wang Dress

Jennifer Hudson brought spring with her to the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, 27 Feb., as she stopped on the red carpet in a pink floral dress. The actress earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role for portraying late soul singer Aretha Franklin.

Although she didn't leave the event with the Actor, she sure left a lasting impression in our hearts, earning herself a spot on the best-dressed list for the SAG Awards alongside Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, and Selena Gomez.