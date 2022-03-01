'That Wasn't Me': Melissa Gorga Talks 'RHONJ' Fight With Jennifer Aydin

Ahead of the March 1 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are waiting on the edges of their seats to see the entirety of the drama that is set to take place between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin. And, while a sneak peek at the episode was released, Gorga is sharing some additional drama about the intense moment -- and suggesting it was Aydin who was the aggressor.

"That wasn't me," Gorga insisted to E! News during an interview last month.