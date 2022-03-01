Former World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, 36, and Canadian ice hockey defenceman, P.K. Subban, 31, have sold the Beverly Hills home they purchased in May 2020 for $6.9 million.

Lindsey and Subban announced their separation shortly after purchasing their impressive Beverly Hills property for $6.75. However, the former lovebirds remain friends despite going their separate ways.

The athletes only had a brief stay in their Beverly Hills home before the swift sale. Find out more details about the property and its sale below.