Donald Trump Says 'There Would Be No NATO' Without Him

The entire world is paying close attention to what is happening in Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russian forces under the direction of Vladimir Putin.

The United States and allies have promised to do all in their power to help the Ukrainians, supplying them with arms and humanitarian aid, and imposing devastating sanctions on Russia.

Former President Donald Trump, whose relationship with the Kremlin was under scrutiny when he was in office, has repeatedly commented on the situation.

In his latest statement, Trump took credit for the survival of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).