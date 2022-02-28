Donald Trump Says 'There Would Be No NATO' Without Him

Shutterstock | 3665072

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

The entire world is paying close attention to what is happening in Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russian forces under the direction of Vladimir Putin.

The United States and allies have promised to do all in their power to help the Ukrainians, supplying them with arms and humanitarian aid, and imposing devastating sanctions on Russia.

Former President Donald Trump, whose relationship with the Kremlin was under scrutiny when he was in office, has repeatedly commented on the situation.

In his latest statement, Trump took credit for the survival of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Latest

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar To Unify WWE & Universal Championships

Russia-Ukraine Update: Russians Move Closer To Center Of Kyiv

'I'm Gonna Smash Him Like Easy': Khabib Nurmagomedov's Protege Confident About Beating Conor McGregor

'He Doesn’t Need To Apologize To Anybody': Seth Curry Has No Grudges With Nets' Ben Simmons

Read More Below

Shutterstock | 3665072

In a statement issued via his official website, Trump said that he got other NATO members to pay "their dues."

"I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars," he said, as reported by The Washington Post.

"There would be no NATO if I didn’t act strongly and swiftly. Also, it was me that got Ukraine the very effective antitank busters (Javelins) when the previous Administration was sending blankets. Let History so note!"

Celebrities

Skier Eileen Gu Talks About The Importance Of Representation

Being able to represent means a lot to the Olympic hopeful.

By Fatima Araos

Is Trump Telling The Truth?

But is Trump telling the truth?

Not really, according to The Washington Post's analysis, which noted that Trump tends to make false and misleading statements about how much each member individually contributes to NATO.

No NATO member was ever "delinquent," as Trump has repeatedly claimed. It is true, however, that all NATO members are required to meet a guideline of spending at least two percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2024.

This process actually started before Trump was even elected, however.

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Kelly Rizzo Promises To Immortalize Bob Saget's Memory

Pulling Out Of NATO

Shutterstock | 3310235

Trump now claims to be pro-NATO, but he reportedly had to be talked out of pulling the United States from the alliance.

John Bolton, who served as a national security adviser to Trump, wrote in his book that the former president repeatedly floated quitting NATO. At one point, Bolton alleged, Trump said that does not "give a sh*t about NATO."

Trump’s former chief of staff John F. Kelly has made similar allegations, saying that "one of the most difficult tasks he faced with Trump was trying to stop him from pulling out of NATO."

Russia Vs. Ukraine

Shutterstock | 221608743

Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Trump described Putin as a "genius."

The remarks were condemned by politicians across the political spectrum as completely inappropriate and even treasonous, according to CNN.

Trump tried to clarify his remarks at CPAC, where he said that Putin being smart is not actually the issue.

"The problem is that our leaders are dumb... and so far, allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity," the former president said, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read Next

Must Read

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Gets Redemption As It Hails In Pasadena

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Icy-Blue Peepers

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.