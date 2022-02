The New Orleans Pelicans are slowly, yet steadily getting better. They traded for CJ McCollum and the move has proven to be successful, with the former Blazers star uplifting their once-pedestrian offense.

Even so, all the rumors about Zion Williamson, his so-called 'detached teammate' attitude, and rumblings about a rift with the front office have prevented the fans from actually enjoying this good stretch.