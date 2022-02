2022 Sag Awards Ambassador Alexandra Daddario stepped out in figure-hugging dresses this weekend, showing off her toned physique. The 35-year-old wore two similar yet different outfits to the Ambassador's dinner and the main event, and she commanded attention both times. As we've learned over the years, it doesn't matter how modest Alexandra chooses to dress; she would always stand out in a room. You can't ignore her bubbly personality or icy blue eyes.

See the dresses below.