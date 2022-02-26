Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

WWE wrestler Leah Van Dale, a.k.a. Carmella, has been raking in the likes while flaunting her super-fit body on the beach - and with a message. The 34-year-old pro athlete was all girly hues in a tiny and peachy-keen two-piece for a video on Instagram last year, posting with a feminine-strong message as she reminded fans that being a woman isn't just about looks.

That said, the blonde did offer fans quite the view, kicking off with a shot from behind as she paraded her figure around sands. Check it out below.