Miley Cyrus is a hot topic this week, with so many things going on around the 29-year-old. She attended Gucci's Love Parade for Fashion Week in a revealing sheer top, then stepped out with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on a Mexican trip. After the Gucci Love Parade campaign, she hung out with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Måneskin and The Flavortown Gang, and celebrity photographer Myles Hendrix captured the moment.
Miley Cyrus In Crop Top Is 'Au Naturel'
The Latest
Miley Poses 'Au Naturel'
Miley shows off her natural 'au naturel' look in a mono-sleeve wide cutout black dress exposing her numerous arm and body tattoos. The pop/rock star rocks her signature mullet with a twist adding a black highlight in the back while adding a silver-blue shimmer eye shadow on her lids. Miley also flares her hands to show off matching black enameled nail polish complimenting her emo look as she sticks out her tongue at the Camera in another signature move. As the Grammy-nominated singer turns her back to the camera, her back tattoos are more obvious, giving fans a closer look at the rose and pierced heart inks on her body.
Unusual Company
Miley has a habit of hanging out with the most unusual crowd, and she doesn't disappoint in this group photo featuring Italian rock band
Special Guest At The 2022 Gucci Love Parade
Miley's special guest appearance for Gucci's Love Parade campaign was the highlight of her week. The moonlight model wore fishnet black thigh-high stockings on satin yellow open toe slippers and a matching sheer Gucci print bra in a faux fur white two-piece - skirt and bolero jacket. The outfit exposed more of her ribcage tattoo, and Miley completed the look with a quirky half-face bunny mask.
Sticking Out Her Tongue All-Day
Knowing that Miley insured her tongue for millions of dollars, it makes sense that she flaunts them at every given opportunity. She wore a bright blue contact lens, changing her eyes' color underneath her thick black eyelashes. The electric blue peepers stare at you from behind her half-faced bejeweled bunny mask with a long chain-link accessory that matches her Gucci see-through purse.