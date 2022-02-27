Miley Cyrus In Crop Top Is 'Au Naturel'

Miley shows off her natural 'au naturel' look in a mono-sleeve wide cutout black dress exposing her numerous arm and body tattoos. The pop/rock star rocks her signature mullet with a twist adding a black highlight in the back while adding a silver-blue shimmer eye shadow on her lids. Miley also flares her hands to show off matching black enameled nail polish complimenting her emo look as she sticks out her tongue at the Camera in another signature move. As the Grammy-nominated singer turns her back to the camera, her back tattoos are more obvious, giving fans a closer look at the rose and pierced heart inks on her body.