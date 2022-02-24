Drew Barrymore Dazzles In Bold Christian Siriano

Sharing the front row with a slew of celebrities, including Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks, Anika Noni Rose, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Barrymore posed for photos with Silverstone and Sarandon. She later took to Instagram to share a candid moment between herself and the Clueless star, 45.
In a video posted by both actresses, the ladies snuggled together cheek to cheek to say "Hi" to the camera, with Silverstone planting a kiss on Barrymore's face. Scored to Simple Plan's hit song "I'm Just a Kid," the clip also included a nostalgic throwback from the 1998 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
"Now & Then ❤️ So lovely catching up with @DrewBarrymore at #NYFW. Seems like yesterday when we were babies!" Silverstone captioned the video. Watch it below!
Barrymore kept the videos rolling with an interview filmed just before the Siriano fashion show, in which she appeared with social media influencer dog Tika the Iggy. Holding Tika in her arms, the Golden Globe and SAG Award winner referred to her as "the greatest influencer in the world," saying: "We are dear friends." Give it a watch below.
