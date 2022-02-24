Drew Barrymore Dazzles In Bold Christian Siriano

Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Drew Barrymore and fashion designer Christian Siriano go way back, so it's no surprise that the movie star was front-row at her friend's Fall-Winter 2022 runway show for New York Fashion Week. Going business-chic in an oversized Siriano pantsuit, the 47-year-old exuded youthful exuberance in a bold red set accessorized to perfection.

Sharing glimpses from the show on her Instagram page, Barrymore paid tribute to her friend and other famous attendees, with the designer showing the love back on the star's birthday.

Scroll to take a look!

Vision In Red

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Looking fabulous in a silky blazer with elegant lapels and trendy cuffed sleeves, Barrymore paired it with wide-leg trousers flowing well past her ankles. The Scream star didn't seem to be wearing anything underneath the single-breasted jacket, which kept the skin-baring to a tasteful amount despite a generous neckline.

The actress accessorized the vibrant red suit with a matching clutch and black platform heels, although the shoes were barely visible underneath the billowing pants. She added bling with a discrete gold pendant necklace and wore a chunky gold wristwatch.

Keep going for her posts!

Star-Studded Affair

Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Sharing the front row with a slew of celebrities, including Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks, Anika Noni Rose, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Barrymore posed for photos with Silverstone and Sarandon. She later took to Instagram to share a candid moment between herself and the Clueless star, 45.

In a video posted by both actresses, the ladies snuggled together cheek to cheek to say "Hi" to the camera, with Silverstone planting a kiss on Barrymore's face. Scored to Simple Plan's hit song "I'm Just a Kid," the clip also included a nostalgic throwback from the 1998 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

"Now & Then ❤️ So lovely catching up with @DrewBarrymore at #NYFW. Seems like yesterday when we were babies!" Silverstone captioned the video. Watch it below!

Barrymore kept the videos rolling with an interview filmed just before the Siriano fashion show, in which she appeared with social media influencer dog Tika the Iggy. Holding Tika in her arms, the Golden Globe and SAG Award winner referred to her as "the greatest influencer in the world," saying: "We are dear friends." Give it a watch below.

Scroll for her tribute to Siriano.

Honoring Her Friend

Shutterstock | 940660

In additional footage from the interview, Barrymore honored her close friend and man of the hour.

"It's just a really great opportunity to leave the house, celebrate my dear friend, Christian Siriano, and see friends and do something that reminds us of how beautiful life can be," she said. "And in these times, these reminders are privileges, and may we see them as such."

Watch it below!

Scroll for Siriano's birthday tribute to Barrymore.

Shout-Out From Christian Siriano

Getty | James Devaney

The five-time Emmy Award nominee got the love back on her birthday on February 22, with Siriano posting a sweet tribute to Barrymore on his brand's Instagram page. Sharing photos of them together from last year's CFDA Fashion Awards, where the E.T. star was the belle of the ball in a stunning canary-yellow tulle gown of his own design, he wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday my beautiful friend @drewbarrymore! I love creating for you and can’t wait to do more and more!"

The fashion designer added: "What a special day 2-22-22 💛 💛 💛💛 Send her all the love today!"

