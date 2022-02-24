Drew Barrymore Dazzles In Bold Christian Siriano

Drew Barrymore and fashion designer Christian Siriano go way back, so it's no surprise that the movie star was front-row at her friend's Fall-Winter 2022 runway show for New York Fashion Week. Going business-chic in an oversized Siriano pantsuit, the 47-year-old exuded youthful exuberance in a bold red set accessorized to perfection.

Sharing glimpses from the show on her Instagram page, Barrymore paid tribute to her friend and other famous attendees, with the designer showing the love back on the star's birthday.

Scroll to take a look!