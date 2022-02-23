Tom Holland Shares How Zendaya Reacted To 'Uncharted' Stunts

Holland also revealed to Meyers that his mom, Nicola, came to the Unchartered set on the days when he was scheduled to perform his trickiest stunts -- even though they typically visit during less impactful shoots.

"Whenever my mom and dad come to set, it's always the day I don't work. It's always the days I'm in my trailer and I have nothing to do," Holland admitted.

"So my parents are always like, 'Why are you so tired all the time? What is wrong with our son?' " he added. "And then obviously, coming to set on those two days consecutively, I was like, "This is why I'm so tired all the time!'"