Behind every great workout is a great trainer. And Larson has had plenty of help along the way as well. She has a professional trainer who helps her highlight what muscles to work. While not everyone has the time or money to afford a professional, Larson did share some wise exercise advice to live by.

For instance, it's important to incorporate resistance training in your rotation as well. In a video, Larson showed how to make push-ups even more of a challenge. Larson's trainer places a resistance band across her lower back. And let's just say the Oscar winner could definitely feel the burn.

But sometimes you have to suffer for your art, as Larson knows. She has pushed her body to get in shape for roles throughout her career.