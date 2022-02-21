Eli Manning 'Dreams' Of Having Barack Obama On The 'ManningCast'

Getty | Chip Somodevilla

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Eli and Peyton Manning wrote their names in football history with their illustrious careers in the National Football League.

But nothing, not even retirement, has kept them away from the game they love and they helped take to a whole new level over the past couple of decades.

That's why ESPN's 'ManningCast' was such a massive success during his debut season, as the brothers developed a fresh, interesting, and entertaining alternative broadcast that may have changed how we watch sports from now on.

Obama Is Eli's Dream Guest

Shutterstock | 487966

From a plethora of star guests that go from Snoop Dogg to LeBron James and Marshawn Lynch, the ManningCast always left people talking.

Now, the brothers are eyeing something even bigger for the second season, with Eli Manning claiming that he would love to have a former President and that he'd try to get Barack Obama to join them:

"Maybe a President," Manning told TMZ during a Super Bowl party. "Barack Obama would be pretty good. I think we can get him."

Sports

The Mannings Aren't Going Anywhere

Getty | Dave Kotinsky

The Mannings and ESPN agreed to an extension that will run through the 2024 season. That puts an end to all speculation about Peyton's future endeavors, as he was tied with a move away from the TV screen:

"I have talked to him about this," the younger Manning brother told Axios in an exclusive interview. "That shows that we are enjoying this; we're committed to it; and hopefully, we'll continue to do it for a while."

The 'ManningCast' Is A Big Challenge

Getty | Harry How

Needless to say, it took a lot of work and effort to put together something like this. And even though watching and talking about football came naturally to the Manning brothers, they still had a big challenge of keeping younger fans engaged:

"You've got to keep up the younger generation," Eli explained. "How they watch football is very different."

It's Just Like The Football Season

Getty | Amy Sussman

The Mannings will only be around for 10 games next season. Per Eli, that's going to be similar to when they were still playing and their teams had a BYE week:

"It's just because you're gone all weekend," Manning concluded. "This allows me to have dinner with my family on Monday nights and then go downstairs and call a game. You know, it's like having a bye week in the football season. You kind of look forward to that bye week."

We're looking forward to what's to come next season.

