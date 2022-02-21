Eli Manning 'Dreams' Of Having Barack Obama On The 'ManningCast'

Eli and Peyton Manning wrote their names in football history with their illustrious careers in the National Football League.

But nothing, not even retirement, has kept them away from the game they love and they helped take to a whole new level over the past couple of decades.

That's why ESPN's 'ManningCast' was such a massive success during his debut season, as the brothers developed a fresh, interesting, and entertaining alternative broadcast that may have changed how we watch sports from now on.