Chanel West Coast Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Chanel West Coast went mean and fierce in a leather minidress while flaunting her toned legs on Instagram in a recent share. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star managed to make it both a style showoff and a humor one as she talked rainy weather - while Chanel wasn't actually out in the rain, she was posing with an umbrella, also reminding fans that she's always up for a little leather.

The post further came with the Ridiculousness star going for her usual "pick the fave" vibe - Chanel is known for asking fans to choose the best shot amid a gallery.