Chanel West Coast Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Chanel West Coast went mean and fierce in a leather minidress while flaunting her toned legs on Instagram in a recent share. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star managed to make it both a style showoff and a humor one as she talked rainy weather - while Chanel wasn't actually out in the rain, she was posing with an umbrella, also reminding fans that she's always up for a little leather.

The post further came with the Ridiculousness star going for her usual "pick the fave" vibe - Chanel is known for asking fans to choose the best shot amid a gallery.

The Latest

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Moves To ULTA

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Claims Dolores 'Doesn't Like' Her, Talks Bill's Affair

Rosamund Pike Dazzles In Dior

Chloe Kim Has A 'Good Old Time' Snuggling With Reese

People Backstage 'Blown Away' By Becky Lynch Vs Lita Match

All Legs On A Rainy Day

Scroll for the photo. West Coast had ditched her signature bikini, instead posing indoors and in a leggy and black leather minidress. The "No Plans" hitmaker delighted her 3.6 million followers amid the marbled setting, also rocking a bottle-green and long-sleeved sweater beneath the dress, plus tons of hanging pearls for accessories. She went glittery in silver-accent, white shoes, posing with one hand on her hip and holding a cute black umbrella.

Entertainment

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 2900926

The L.A. native, now living in Miami, FL following a 2021 move, sent out her plump pout as she played around with the prop, with a caption reading: "I checked the weather and it said there’s a chance of shade & heavy rain….obviously 😎☂️💰💸." She added: "Fave pic 1-5? I can never decide." Over 33,000 likes have been left, although many fans appeared not to have spotted the caption.

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Celebrating Her Success

It's been around 18 months since the 2020 release of Chanel's debut America's Sweetheart album. The star has since taken to Instagram to mark her music success, stating:

"NO LABEL, NO big marketing schemes, NO support from the blogs, NO investor, NO man helping with sh-t, etc. THANK YOU to all my FANS for streaming my music and helping me spread the word! I will not stop til these numbers are in the billions. I do this for YOU!"

On This Journey 'Together'

Getty | Kevin Winter

The LOL Cartel founder, who has revealed that producers have told her to "rap" more and sing less, continued: "We on this journey together and I love every single one of you who supports me more than words can describe! Thank you and I’ll never give up on music swear to God."

West Coast continues to promote tracks from her 19-track EP, ones including "Eazy," "Vinyl," and the NFL-inspired "40 Yard Dash."

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones Swears This Healthy Concoction Gave Her ‘Amazing Results’

Gabrielle Union In Shirtless Pantsuit Wishes 'A Sucka Would'

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

The Bradys Tour New Miami Mansion Worth $17M

Minka Kelly Sounds Off On Sean Penn Romance Rumors

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.