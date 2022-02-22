Hailey Bieber Offers Rear View In Bikini

Hailey Bieber was all polka-dot bikini bottoms and offering a rearview while on the beach in an Instagram share uploaded ahead of the New Year. The 25-year-old supermodel delighted her army of followers with yet another reminder of her catwalk queen body - the late 2021 share came with Hailey right on shores and going light-hearted, also wearing a big practical pair of Wellington boots.

Hailey, now making lingerie headlines as she fronts lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, kept it swim, here, and the photo has topped 1.6 million likes. See why below.

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Jimmy Choo face turning around to face the camera at just the right moment. Hailey was flaunting her super-long legs and toned rear as she rocked a fun and flirty pair of printed bikini bottoms, but there was a wintry finish as the wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber donned a cozy striped sweater and boots rising to her knees.

Sending out a massive grin as her hair blew around in the wind, Hailey went for a natural and windswept finish, writing: "@superga_official @supergausa#Superga #SupergaLovers." More after the snap.

Bieber's post had directly followed a glittery underwear one - here, the Bare Minerals promo face was shouting out her high-profile VS gig, one seeing her joining stars including actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu. Victoria's Secret, once known for its iconic Angels, is undergoing a massive brand revamp, amid past accusations of toxicity and a lack of inclusivity.

VS welcomed Hailey into the family in November 2021, stating: "We are so thrilled to be welcoming Hailey to this dynamic group of women," adding: "Her authenticity and commitment to staying true to herself is inspiring. We so look forward to partnering with her in our endeavor to connect with all women and drive positive change."

Hailey, meanwhile, stated: "I'm really excited and honored to join the VS Collective. It's been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women."

Hailey continues her other endorsements amid her VS gig - these include fronting denim giant Levi's, Italian brand Miu Miu, plus designer Hugo Boss amid the aforementioned deals. She also recently celebrated three years of marriage to Canadian husband Justin.

