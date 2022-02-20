Miley Cyrus Unzipped In Gucci For 'Office' Day

Miley Cyrus has very bravely and rather provocatively unzipped her Gucci romper as she thrills her army of Instagram followers. The "Slide Away" hitmaker recently dedicated a slew of edgy posts to the luxury Gucci brand she fronts - while Miley is signed to represent the designer's fragrances, her posts came with her shouting out Gucci's clothing.

Fans got the "Prisoner" singer unzipping her outfit for a racy post, although the look itself was pretty classy. Miley, 29, has snagged over 1.3 million likes for her photo. Check it out below.