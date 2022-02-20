Miley Cyrus Unzipped In Gucci For 'Office' Day

Shutterstock | 3316133

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Miley Cyrus has very bravely and rather provocatively unzipped her Gucci romper as she thrills her army of Instagram followers. The "Slide Away" hitmaker recently dedicated a slew of edgy posts to the luxury Gucci brand she fronts - while Miley is signed to represent the designer's fragrances, her posts came with her shouting out Gucci's clothing.

Fans got the "Prisoner" singer unzipping her outfit for a racy post, although the look itself was pretty classy. Miley, 29, has snagged over 1.3 million likes for her photo. Check it out below.

The Latest

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Becky Lynch Stays Bikini Ready

Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Adresses Internet Trolls

Sarah Jessica Parker And Fendi: It’s In The Bag!

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Inamorata

All About Gucci

Getty | Kevin Winter

Scroll for the photos, ones making headlines in late January. Miley had posted from a studio, which caused enough buzz in itself. The singer was flaunting her cleavage and her raised lip finish in the shot, one seeing her posing by a wooden wall and wearing statement shades. Miley was rocking a satin and cream monogrammed romper with a leather belted finish - the shorts one-piece also came with brown leather pocket patches and chest details matching the belt.

Cyrus also donned matching monogrammed boots in photos showing the complete outfit, although this photo was just the waist-up.

Health & Lifestyle

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Announces 'Naked Training'

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Miley did send out attitude, here. The ex to Cody Simpson wrote: "Day at the office" in her caption, clearly sending out her sense of humor, but possibly also hinting at new music. Quick to reply was DJ sister Brandi Cyrus, who wrote: "Hot." A comment also came in from MTV, with the network writing: "May I please work from your office."

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Enjoys' Vacation Mode'

Fronting Gucci's Fragrances

2021 marked Miley's new partnership with Gucci. The singer announced her join on social media, writing:

"It is with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction."

Gucci has also been receiving major overall celebrity attention this past year - singer Billie Eilish has collaborated with the brand, with stars including Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde donning the label.

One Tough Cookie

Shutterstock | 564025

Continuing in her brand announcement, Miley added:

"Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!"

Read Next

Must Read

Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curves in Thong Bikini

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless In 'Good American'

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Bebe Rexha In Lingerie Is 'Ready For Valentine's Day'

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.