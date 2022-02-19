Eva Longoria Celebrates 'Wine O'Clock' In Nothing But A Towel

Entertainment
Geri Green

Eva Longoria is proving she's absolutely not a "desperate housewife." The 46-year-old actress ditched her makeup for a wet-haired and stunning self-care selfie yesterday, posting a towel-clad snap for her Instagram followers and even including a little alcohol. Stunning with minimal makeup and going au natural, the Desperate Housewives alum also celebrated a major day for wine lovers - National Wine Day was marked via a hashtag, although the likes were probably for the photo.

Stuns In Only A Towel

Scroll for the snap. Longoria is followed by 8.4 million on Instagram. The TV favorite had posed with a slight and confident smile while backed by luxurious indoor stone walls, plus hints of a staircase.

Taking up the foreground, the actress rocked a white towel look while clutching a glass of white wine and showing off a cute pink manicure. The girl behind Gabriella Solis also sported perfect brows, thick fluttery lashes, plus a nude lip. "It's wine o'clock somewhere #NationalWineDay," she wrote.

See More Photos Below

The Hollywood siren, making bikini headlines this year as she posed in a killer outdoor shot and atop a Ford, is known for mixing up her social media posts between family life, fitness, swimwear, and self-care. The producer has also been opening up on her self-care, telling Hello Giggles:

"I love massages and baths, I could do those daily. I use that time for me during the evening; it's my escape." 

Thoughts On Wine

Turns out, the wine isn't just for the 'Gram ops. The actress has also spoken out on the drinks, telling Women's Health:

“I never used to feel a sugar rush when I would drink wine," adding: “But one day, Gloria Estefan told me she can’t drink wine because she wakes up at 4 a.m. The day she told me that, it started happening to me. I was like, ‘Damn you, Gloria!’” Eva also revealed a workout philosophy not based on looks, but on her "mental health."

2022 Motto

The magazine feature was, of course, shared to the brunette beauty's Instagram, where she posed in a zip-up brown crop top and tiny bikini bottoms and showcased her sensational figure and tan, writing: "2022 motto: Calm, confident & crushing it 💪 Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover!"

Eva's wine post also caught celebrity attention, with A-Lister actress Reese Witherspoon leaving a like. For more from Eva, give her Instagram a follow.

