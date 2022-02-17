Mandy Rose In Bikini Presents Her Valentine

This Valentine's Day, Mandy shared some steamy snaps featuring her boo Tino Sabbatelli. In the cover photo, she goes blonde posing in a minuscule bikini. The rainbow pastel two-piece consists of a smocked square bra exposing ample mounds of flesh at her side and cleavage and a thin strap triangle G-string. The couple shields their eyes with big-framed sunshades as they snap in front of the crashing ocean waves.

Tino and Mandy do matching outfits so well as they stun in a bright pink set in slide four. Maddy's bra has a cheeky cutout underneath her boobs, exposing her underboobs while she bares her abs in a half-laying/half-sitting position.