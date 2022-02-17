Mandy Rose In Bikini Presents Her Valentine

Since her debut in 2015, 31-year-old Mandy Rose, has become one of the hottest WWE superstars ever. Born Amanda Saccomanno, Mandy carved a lane for herself in the sport and hasn't looked back since. Her fashion sense is one of her major selling points, as well as her physique since she favors muscle strength over, size.
This Valentine's Day, Mandy shared some steamy snaps featuring her boo Tino Sabbatelli. In the cover photo, she goes blonde posing in a minuscule bikini. The rainbow pastel two-piece consists of a smocked square bra exposing ample mounds of flesh at her side and cleavage and a thin strap triangle G-string. The couple shields their eyes with big-framed sunshades as they snap in front of the crashing ocean waves.
Tino and Mandy do matching outfits so well as they stun in a bright pink set in slide four. Maddy's bra has a cheeky cutout underneath her boobs, exposing her underboobs while she bares her abs in a half-laying/half-sitting position.
Your NXT Queen
Mandy flaunts her NXT belt wearing a skimpy baby pink string bikini. The frilly two-piece clings to her toned body, highlighting her taut muscles. She reverts to her dark brown hair color spotting a long bone-straight weave to her waist. The hair frames her tight abs drawing your attention to the two defined lines from years of crunches. Mandy's 5'4 frame stands taller in four-inches red-bottom pumps as she stares straight-faced at the camera. She adds a cheeky caption borrowing lyrics from Nicki Minaj and BIA's Whole Lotta Money, "I invested in my body B**** I'm done up."
Green With Envy
We're green with envy as we look at Mandy in this smoked two-piece bikini. She's sitting by the pool's edge with one leg in the water and the other on the step, making her abs muscle contract. The 31-year-old takes a contemplative stance placing one hand underneath her chin and the other on the ground as her piercing eyes look into the camera. It follows since she claimed she was dealing with a dilemma in her caption.
Serving Body In Red Hot Bikini
The NXT Women's Champion served body in this sexy red hot bikini mirror selfie. The triangle halter neck bra cups her boobs perfectly, thus highlighting her tiny waist and taut abs. You can see her four-pack right above her defined pelvic area since her string pant hangs low. Mandy raises her iPhone to the mirror with her perfectly manicured white nails.