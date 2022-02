Simone Biles and her NFL boyfriend Jonathan Owens are engaged! The Olympic Gold medalist announced the good news via her Twitter then followed up with pictures on her Instagram page.

Her excitement is palpable as she celebrates her new status, “Woke up a fiancée.” Biles also confirmed it was “the easiest yes,” agreeing to spend the rest of her life married to the Texan football player.

Scroll for the proposal photos!