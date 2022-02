Melissa hosted Joey on her Podcast, On Display where they spoke about wanting a better life with someone else being an illusion. Here's a snippet she shared on her Instagram.

"The truth is and I do say, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. It is truly greener where you water it, and it's true it's like everyone thinks like everything its bigger and better but in reality if you just water what you have just a little bit more, and just dig a little deeper and try to find the better qualities in someone instead of get into a funk... So that's what happens, when you climb out of that funk and then reset and try to appreciate..."

You can listen to the full thing here.