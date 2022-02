Biden has said that he plans to announce his pick for Beyer's replacement by the end of February, but it remains unclear who are the four women that made it on his shortlist.

As The Hill noted, the White House has refused to share information with the public, but it has acknowledge that South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs is one of the candidates.

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last year to serve on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, are believed to be in the running as well.

According to reports, the White House will begin interviewing candidates this week.