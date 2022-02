Since CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence played alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, she's gained widespread popularity in the fitness community. The 32-year-old, especially famous for her defined biceps and six-pack abs, has a new program to help interested fans achieve similar body goals.

She took to her Instagram to inform her 1.5 million followers of the latest developments and how they could join the program while serving sexy bikini and swimsuit snaps.