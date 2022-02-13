Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Killer Abs Says 'It's Good To Be Back'

Cross Fit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr is back in business, getting ready to defend her title. The 28-year-old fittest woman in the world took to her Instagram to announce her return to her 1.7 million followers.

She returned to her gym PVRN Fitness to get the best training in anticipation of her sixth win.

PVRN prides itself on competing at the next level with a focus on excellence. This is the plan for the new cycle.

"We will work specifically on the skills and attributes needed to not only compete at the next level but excel... focus heavily on our intensity based conditioning, highlighting the common movements used in previous Open workouts as well as developing strength along the way through carefully planned and directed Oly work as well as touches on raw strength gains to lead us into our quarterfinal and semi final prep."