Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Killer Abs Says 'It's Good To Be Back'

Cross Fit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr is back in business, getting ready to defend her title. The 28-year-old fittest woman in the world took to her Instagram to announce her return to her 1.7 million followers.

She returned to her gym PVRN Fitness to get the best training in anticipation of her sixth win.

PVRN prides itself on competing at the next level with a focus on excellence. This is the plan for the new cycle.

"We will work specifically on the skills and attributes needed to not only compete at the next level but excel... focus heavily on our intensity based conditioning, highlighting the common movements used in previous Open workouts as well as developing strength along the way through carefully planned and directed Oly work as well as touches on raw strength gains to lead us into our quarterfinal and semi final prep."

Back In Business

Despite qualifying, the 28-year-old isn't competing in the Winter Olympics because Team Australia chose a more experienced driver. Although she was disappointed, the five-time CrossFit champion didn't let it faze her. She's immediately back to doing her routines in anticipation of the next CrossFit games, and her colleagues are encouraging her all the way.

Fellow CrossFit athlete, Brooke Wells tells her to "Get it" in the comment, adding a lit emoji at the end of her post.

Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Giphy | CrossFit LLC.

Tia-Clair encourages her fans and followers to put their best foot forward and do something new to improve themselves. She shared a recent throwback of herself participating in the Rogue games wearing a fitness belt and weightlifting.

The five-time champion flexes her muscles and ripped abs as she squats in her customized white and red sportswear.

Losing Weight

Tia expressed her desire to lose her 20 pounds weight-gain since the Australian bobsled team left her hanging. She explained the benefit of the weight-gain to Men's Health saying,

"The whole intent with putting on the weight was to help with my bobsled," she says. "The heavier I was in my body weight, the lighter the shed I was pushing, and that was only going to help my pilot and I have a really nice push, which obviously allows us to go down the track faster."

She took to her YouTube to explain her new body goal to her subscribers. Tia calls it all part of the experience, even though getting dropped disappointed her.

Defending Her Title

Getty | Robert Cianflone

Tia is ready to defend her title at the CrossFit Opens this month which is why she returned to the gym as soon as she could. During her previous bobsled training, Tia-Clair focused more on strength routines consisting of power cleans, squats, and sprints. However, now that the goal is a sixth CrossFit championship, she'll incorporate Endurance pieces of training back into her routine.

