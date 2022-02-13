UFC News: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match In Ireland

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been on the sideline since suffering an injury at UFC 264. In round one of his fight against Dustin Poirier, the doctor stopped the bout after McGregor suffered a broken leg which rendered him unable to continue. However, though he's still under rehabilitation, the 33-year-old Irish mixed martial artist is currently being targeted by some of the big names in the world of fighting sports.

One of the popular fighters who recently expressed interest in fighting "The Notorious" is famous YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul.

Jake Paul Wants To Fight Conor McGregor

While promoting the mega bout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at the London press conference, Paul revealed that one of his main goals is to face McGregor. Paul said that he's willing to fight McGregor even in his own territory.

“I want to fight [Conor] McGregor, I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland," Paul said, via BJPenn.com. "This is partially how the journey [in boxing] started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

Jake Paul Offered Conor McGregor $50 Million

Paul has been calling out McGregor since December 2020. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Paul revealed that he offered McGregor and his team $50 million and accused of being "scared" to accept the deal.

"You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber," Paul said, via Bleacher Report. "You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Meanwhile, in an interview with TMZ Sports, via YouTube, Paul reiterated that his fight offer to McGregor is real. He also showed a "proof of funds" email from the bank that he has $50 million.

Will Conor McGregor Be Interested In Fighting Jake Paul?

Though he failed to receive a response from McGregor and his team when he first challenged him to a fight, it won't be a surprise if Paul is now starting to catch his attention. Since he called out McGregor, Paul continues to make a name in the world of boxing. After defeating former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in 2020, Paul dismantled former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, twice in the boxing ring.

Why Jake Paul-Conor McGregor Fight Won't Happen Anytime Soon?

Most MMA and boxing fans would definitely love to see a fight between Paul and McGregor. Unfortunately, the Paul-McGregor fight isn't expected to happen anytime soon. Aside from the fact that "The Notorious" is still recovering from a leg injury, Paul currently has a beef with UFC President Dana White. Unless he managed to fix his relationship with him, it is highly unlikely that White would let McGregor face Paul while he's under contract with the UFC.

