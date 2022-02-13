UFC News: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match In Ireland

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been on the sideline since suffering an injury at UFC 264. In round one of his fight against Dustin Poirier, the doctor stopped the bout after McGregor suffered a broken leg which rendered him unable to continue. However, though he's still under rehabilitation, the 33-year-old Irish mixed martial artist is currently being targeted by some of the big names in the world of fighting sports.

One of the popular fighters who recently expressed interest in fighting "The Notorious" is famous YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul.