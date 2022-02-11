Severance is a new science fiction thriller television series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott.
'Severance' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
What is 'Severance'?
Severance is a new science fiction thriller television series created by Dan Erickson, directed by Ben Stiller, and starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Britt Lower. It is about an office worker named Mark who undergoes a procedure called "severance," which separates his memories of his work life from his memories of his personal life. However, after undergoing the procedure, Mark soon learns that his employers are not who they seem. Severance will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2021.
When Is The Release Date of 'Severance'?
Severance will premiere exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service on February 18, 2022. The first two episodes will drop on February 18, but after that, one episode will premiere per week, ending on April 8, 2022. The official trailer for Severance was released on January 18, 2022, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast of 'Severance'?
The lead role in Severance, Mark, will be played by Adam Scott. Mark is an office worker at a company called Lumon Industries, where he undergoes a sinister procedure known as "severance," which separates a person's memories of their work life from their memories of their personal life.
Patricia Arquette will play a supporting role as Peggy, Mark's boss. Britt Lower and Zach Cherry will play supporting roles as Helly and Dylan, Mark's coworkers at Lumon Industries. Other supporting roles include Irving, played by John Turturro, Burt, played by Christopher Walken, Milchick, played by Tramell Tillman, Petey, played by Yul Vazquez, and Ms. Casey, played by Dichen Lachman.
What Is 'Severance' About?
Severance is a science fiction thriller about an office worker named Mark who works for a company called Lumon Industries. Mark opts to undergo a procedure called "severance," which makes him unable to access memories of his personal life at work, and unable to access memories of his work life outside of the office. Shortly after receiving the procedure, one of Mark's closest friends and colleagues, Petey, is unexpectedly laid off, and Mark's boss, Peggy, refuses to explain why. Later, Petey accosts Mark outside of work, but Mark is unable to remember him due to the severance procedure. Petey warns Mark that things at Lumon Industries are not what they seem, drawing him into a frightening conspiracy.