'Severance' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The lead role in Severance, Mark, will be played by Adam Scott. Mark is an office worker at a company called Lumon Industries, where he undergoes a sinister procedure known as "severance," which separates a person's memories of their work life from their memories of their personal life.

Patricia Arquette will play a supporting role as Peggy, Mark's boss. Britt Lower and Zach Cherry will play supporting roles as Helly and Dylan, Mark's coworkers at Lumon Industries. Other supporting roles include Irving, played by John Turturro, Burt, played by Christopher Walken, Milchick, played by Tramell Tillman, Petey, played by Yul Vazquez, and Ms. Casey, played by Dichen Lachman.