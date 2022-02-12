CrossFit athlete Dani Elle Speegle has the perfect body that'll make you consider lifting weights and doing squats diligently. The 29-year-old fitness influencer has one of the most impressive figures in CrossFit; hence her second career as a model/influencer - it's only natural. She shares workout tips and routines with her almost one million followers and occasionally promotes products to fans interested in looking like her. Dani's favorite season is the Summertime because she gets to enjoy the ocean in skimpy bikinis, and that's no surprise.
CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Celebrates 'Swimsuit Season'
Bikini Season
The Titan games alum is a sight to behold in this black bikini consisting of a sports bra and full pant. She kneels with her legs spread in the white ocean tugging at her bikini, giving the camera her widest smile. Her excitement is palpable as she welcomes her fans to "Swimsuit Season," a.k.a. Summertime.
Dani wears her long hair in platinum blonde, highlighting her long black false lashes and body art. A bold rose tattoo peaks from under her bra strap while the short sleeve ink on her right hand is on full display. The show's real star, though, is her six-pack abs nesting a cutesy belly ring.
Salty Seas And Salty Treats
Dani Elle enjoys Salty Barbell treats in a sexy black string bikini flaunting her super-fit body with every muscle sitting perfectly! The cross-back bra forms an X over a Horizontal tie string framing her left-back floral tattoo. Dani's thong band digs into her skin, exposing her thick behind firm from all the squats and weightlifting she indulges.
The fitness influencer looks out into the vast ocean holding her surfboard tight to her side in anticipation of a relaxing surf session.
Who's Her Doppelganger?
Still rocking her Born Primitive bikini, Dani jokes about resembling her Cat as she leans forward towards the camera. We get another angle of her rock-hard abs, and another sneak peek at a ribcage body art. She sweeps her platinum mane to the side, staring straight-faced this time instead of her previous big smile.
"They say over time humans start to look more and more like their pets… I’m not mad cause that’s a handsome boy."
Real Earth Lover
The multi-talented CrossFit athlete confirms our suspicions with this picture carousel where she declares her love for the Earth. She's a great surfer, snowboarder, weightlifter, swimmer, and she plans to add more sports to this already burgeoning resume.
"Land or sea. Snow or sand. Surfboard or snowboard. Mountain views or ocean cliffs. Doesn’t matter - I love it all! Happy Earth Day."