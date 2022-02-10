How Biden Plans To Get Americans Out Of Ukraine If Russia Invades

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching a breaking point as Vladimir Putin's government threatens to invade and take over large parts of the country.

The Untied States and its western allies have vowed to impose devastating sanctions on Putin's regime in the event of an invasion, but the Russian leader has nonetheless refused to budge.

This has left many wondering, what will happen to Americans who live and work in Ukraine if Putin invades? According to latest reports, President Joe Biden and his allies have a plan.