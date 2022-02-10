Megan Fox In Sheer Corset Dress Gives 'Dracula's Maid'

Just when you think she couldn't get any hotter, Megan Fox drops jaws with yet another insane look. After joining the "Euphoria High School" trend on Instagram with an alluring rendition of an "AP literature teacher," the former Transformers star, 35, delivered an enticing cosplay channeling "Dracula's maid" on Wednesday, and immediately went viral.

Going sheer in a black Mugler corset dress that flaunted her hourglass figure, Fox gave off serious Goth French maid vibes as she posed on a coordinating black-and-white staircase.

"It’s giving Dracula’s maid," she captioned the post, snagging almost 3 million likes in just 14 hours.

