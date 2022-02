What happens when you cross an Olympian with a fashion model? You get Eileen Gu turning the Olympic Village into her own personal catwalk!

The 18-year-old freestyle skier is currently in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she just cemented her idol status with a gold medal win in big air. But it’s not just her athletic prowess that’s on display in Beijing. Gu, who also models on the side, couldn’t help but bust out some runway moves when she received her Olympic gear. See below.