Some of us, regular people, dream of having the access to top-tier athletes some broadcasters have. Fortunately for Erin Andrews, she doesn't have to dream.

Andrews' remarkable career has helped her build strong bonds with NFL players off the gridiron as well, getting to know them and their families and taking a glimpse of how they really are when the cameras aren't around.

But even among the plethora of superstars she's met through the years, Tom Brady still stands on a tier of his own.