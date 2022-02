Peyton and Eli Manning went from being two respected and beloved athletes to must-watch television even for non-football watchers.

The Manning brothers were a massive hit this season with the 'Manning Cast', offering a fresh combination of insight and football analysis with jokes, untold stories, top-notch interviewees, and even some hilarious bloopers.

And now that a full season has gone by, it seems like the Super Bowl-winning brothers are just getting started.