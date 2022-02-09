Carrie Underwood Unfussed After 'Thigh Gap' Storm

Carrie Underwood proved she doesn’t need a thigh gap to be considered #leggoals. While modeling some outfits from her fitness apparel brand CALIA in an Instagram video, the 38-year-old country star flaunted some seriously toned leg muscles that reminded us why people are so obsessed with her pins – no gap necessary!

Underwood’s physique, which is muscular rather than skinny, certainly makes a strong case against the unrealistic and potentially dangerous thigh gap trend – and we’re here for it!

