For years, Matthew Stafford struggled to take a step forward and thrive in the postseason, going 0-3 in the playoffs with the Detroit Lions.

But, to be fair, it's not like it was his fault. He was one of the most prolific throwers in the NFL but the organization did little to put him in a position to succeed. That was so many people were so happy to see him fin a new home with the Los Angeles Rams.