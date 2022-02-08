Kaia Gerber Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leather Miniskirt

Fresh from earning Calvin Klein cash in her undies on Instagram with a triple update heavy on the ab-flaunting, Kaia Gerber gave fans a fresh look at her tiny waist while fronting another fashion brand. Her most recent share on February 3 saw the 20-year-old supermodel going topless under a leather jacket, with a matching high-rise miniskirt to tease her supple midriff.

Part of Ports 1961’s spring 2022 campaign, she followed up the edgy look with two more from the new collection in captivating studio images shot by Steven Meisel.

