January Jones is very laid-back with her fitness and diet regimens but there’s one particular self-care routine she’s not likely to skip.

The gorgeous Mad Men alum, who’s 44 years old with an enviably fit physique, is the first to admit she doesn’t take her workouts to extreme levels. Plus, she eats what she wants (how can anyone be so lucky?). But when it comes to keeping healthy, the actress swears by one thing that has had “amazing results” in how her body looks and functions. See below.