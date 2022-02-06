Donatella Versace Shares BTS Of FW22 Versace Menswear Collection

With the world embracing diverse sexualities and self-expression now more than before, there’s room in menswear for sensual expression. It’s no more strictly clean-cut straight pants and suits all the time; now, we have frills, flares, patterns, silk, cashmere, and many other designs & materials traditionally considered to be feminine.

The FW22 continues with the La Greca pattern Versace launched during the FW21 show. This collection embraces plaid, colorful leopard prints, and classic plain colored underwear, all seen in the film below.