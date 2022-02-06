Donatella Versace Shares BTS Of FW22 Versace Menswear Collection

Donatella Versace takes the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection back to its root by giving it a different show. The fashion house has presented a unisex fashion show for the past three years but not this year. In line with the theme of expressing individuality as a whole, the Chief Creative Officer decided the men deserved to share their stories without the womenswear overshadowing them.
“It’s about taking a step forward and looking to the future, without focusing on the individual but on the whole, on evolution and diversity. The same values that I see shared by the younger generations that express their masculinity with so much energy.”