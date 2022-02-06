Donatella Versace Shares BTS Of FW22 Versace Menswear Collection

Donatella Versace takes the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection back to its root by giving it a different show. The fashion house has presented a unisex fashion show for the past three years but not this year. In line with the theme of expressing individuality as a whole, the Chief Creative Officer decided the men deserved to share their stories without the womenswear overshadowing them.

“It’s about taking a step forward and looking to the future, without focusing on the individual but on the whole, on evolution and diversity. The same values that I see shared by the younger generations that express their masculinity with so much energy.”

Embracing Sensual Masculinity

With the world embracing diverse sexualities and self-expression now more than before, there’s room in menswear for sensual expression. It’s no more strictly clean-cut straight pants and suits all the time; now, we have frills, flares, patterns, silk, cashmere, and many other designs & materials traditionally considered to be feminine.

The FW22 continues with the La Greca pattern Versace launched during the FW21 show. This collection embraces plaid, colorful leopard prints, and classic plain colored underwear, all seen in the film below.  

The Versace Attitude

Donatella presents the FW22 Men’s Collection in a futuristic/modern film that blends sci-fi with reality. The models bare it all, taking off their Versace clothes before putting them back on in a show of “Attitude,” and you trust mama bear to join in on the fun.

“I’m excited to share with you my new Fall/Winter 22 Men’s collection. We had so much fun making this film. As you know, it’s about that ATTITUDE.”

Donatella Versace Joins In The Campaign

Because the FW22 menswear isn’t restrictive, Donatella can wear a purple straight-legged dress pant with a bodycon long-sleeved black blouse tucked in nicely. She wears her blonde hair in a bang and accessorizes her look with bold hoop earrings.

The business mogul declares the photoshoot sessions her favorite days on the job. According to her Instagram caption, “It’s on days like these I love my job most. So much creativity in on studio.”

Versace On Choosing 2.2.22 As The Unveiling Day

Here’s what Versace had to say about its new FW22 Men’s Collection,

“The collection proposes a modern opulence rooted in the reality of now, Clean forms, fluid lines, and adaptable designs define this contemporary take on luxury.”

The fashion house made a deliberate decision to release the collection on an auspicious day 2.2.22. about a week after unveiling its womenswear featuring the Supermodel Hadid sisters. Some notable names modeling the revolutionary collection are Aaron Shandel, Parker Van Noord, and Joshua Seth.

