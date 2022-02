As reported by CNN, American athletes have been advised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to leave their personal smartphones at home and bring so-called burner phones to the games.

"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the games. The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games," the FBI said.

The bureau added that it is not aware of "any specific cyber threat against the Olympics," but nonetheless stressed that athletes must stay vigilant.