Gina Gershon Defends Woody Allen, Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

Gina Gershon has had it with cancel culture, particularly as far as Woody Allen is concerned. The 59-year-old Riverdale actress is defending Allen, who wrote and directed her 2020 movie Rifkin’s Festival, amid allegations of child sexual abuse leveled against him by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

The director, 86, has denied the allegations and no criminal charges have been filed, but some Hollywood personalities have called him out and expressed regret over working with him in the past.

Gershon is showing strong support for Allen, though. See below.