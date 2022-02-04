Bliss is a new psychological thriller drama directed by Mike Cahill and starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek.
'Bliss' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
What is 'Bliss'?
Bliss is a new psychological thriller drama film written and directed by Mike Cahill and starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Owen Wilson plays Greg Wittle, a recently-divorced, middle-aged man who enters a midlife crisis after being fired from his job. Salma Hayek plays Isabel Clemens, a homeless woman who appears to have telekinetic powers, and who draws Greg into what might be a simulation, but also might be a drug-induced psychotic break. Bliss was released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 5, 2021.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Bliss'?
Bliss was released exclusively for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 5, 2021. The official trailer for Bliss dropped on January 12, 2021, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Bliss'?
The lead roles in Bliss are played by Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Owen Wilson stars as Greg Wittle, a recently-divorced, middle-aged man who gets fired from his job at the beginning of the film. He enters a mental health crisis, and becomes increasingly unable to distinguish reality from fantasy. Salma Hayek stars as Isabel Clemens, a homeless woman who helps Greg through his midlife crisis using what seem to be telekinetic powers and magical crystals. She claims that the world Greg lives in is a simulation, not reality.
Nesta Cooper plays a supporting role as Emily Wittle, Greg's daughter, who becomes a point of contention between Greg and Isabel, as Isabel insists that Emily is part of the simulation, and not a real person.
What is 'Bliss' About?
Bliss is a psychological thriller drama about Greg Wittle, a middle-aged man who enters a midlife and mental health crisis after getting fired from his job. He meets Isabel Clemens, a homeless woman who seems to have telekinetic powers, and who claims to be able to manipulate reality using colored crystals. Isabel offers to teach Greg how to manipulate reality using the crystals as well. She claims that Greg's reality is not actually reality, but a simulation created by a Brain Box to study alternate realities and the human brain. As the film progresses, both Greg and the viewer become increasingly unable to distinguish reality from hallucination or simulation, and it is possible that he is suffering from drug-induced psychotic delusions.