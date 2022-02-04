'Bliss' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The lead roles in Bliss are played by Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Owen Wilson stars as Greg Wittle, a recently-divorced, middle-aged man who gets fired from his job at the beginning of the film. He enters a mental health crisis, and becomes increasingly unable to distinguish reality from fantasy. Salma Hayek stars as Isabel Clemens, a homeless woman who helps Greg through his midlife crisis using what seem to be telekinetic powers and magical crystals. She claims that the world Greg lives in is a simulation, not reality.

Nesta Cooper plays a supporting role as Emily Wittle, Greg's daughter, who becomes a point of contention between Greg and Isabel, as Isabel insists that Emily is part of the simulation, and not a real person.