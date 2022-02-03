The 'Euphoria' Plot Twist We Didn't See Coming

After a failed plan to take her and Jules' relationship to the next level, Rue tragically relapsed after three months of sobriety.

From the looks of it, Zendaya's split from Jules really took a toll on her and the shock of leaving her as they planned to start a life together led her back to her life vice, which creator Sam Levinson once called his own.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levinson explained his thought process while looking back at the season one plot twist.