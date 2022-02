After two years of offensive miscues and struggles, the Chicago Bears finally decided to part ways with Matt Nagy.

And, while most expected them to pursue an offensive-minded head coach, they chose to keep strengthening their already impressive defense by hiring Matt Eberflus, former Defensive Coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the Bears did look to revamp their offense by hiring Packers QB coach Luke Getsy to try and bring the most out of Justin Fields.