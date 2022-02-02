While we often notice those on the front lines, the world forgets the people working behind the scenes to ensure everything works without a hitch. Last year, Gemma Chan hosted the annual L'Oréal Women of Worth documentary honoring these unsung heroes. The actress stunned in a thigh-skimming black cocktail dress, teasing hints of her smooth skin.
Gemma Chan Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress To Promote 'Women Of Worth'
The Eternals actress wore a high-low dress with an asymmetrical hemline and off-shoulder neckline. Its puffy sleeves framed her slender arms perfectly, and she bared her toned legs clad in black studded sandals. Sitting atop a fence in Paris, Gemma takes advantage of the Eiffel Tower in her background as the perfect backdrop for her makeshift photo session.
Gemma styled her natural shoulder-length brunette hair down, then wore minimal makeup and accessory – a simple stud earring.
Gemma Chan On Being A Woman Of Worth
L'Oreal used the tagline "Because You're Worth It" to celebrate its 50th year while choosing regular women doing incredible things as their 2021 honoree. Speaking to InStyle magazine, The 39-year-old actress expressed her views on being a Woman of Worth and what the campaign meant for her.
"Particularly at this time, it seems like we have a lot of bad news, and it's easy to feel helpless with everything going on in the world. What's incredible about the Women of Worth initiative is the fact that it puts the spotlight on women who are doing such amazing things."
Women And Self-Worth
Gemma also spoke about the importance of self-worth to women worldwide. Interviewing the 2021 honorees inspired the actress, and she realized, "No matter how bad things seem, you look around, and there are people who are trying to help."
Here's what she said,
"Self-worth is something is so important for women to feel worthy and that they're enough. Women of Worth is an incredible initiative because it's celebrating women who are doing things to uplift their communities at a grassroots level. For me, it's been incredibly inspiring to listen to their stories about what has inspired them to do the work that they're doing… and that makes me hopeful."
L'Oréal Women Of Worth 2021
Celebrating the ten honorees, Gemma posted their pictures and profiles on her Instagram to her 2.2 million followers and added a heartfelt, encouraging message in the caption.
"I was so honoured to speak with this amazing group of women, including Michelle Tran (@miches.come.true) who co-founded @soaroverhate, which provides personal safety devices, need-based scholarships and culturally competent therapy in response to the rise in anti-Asian attacks; @brianadanielofficial who, after living voluntarily on the streets for 32 days, founded @hygieneishope, which provides laundry and remedial aid to those impacted by homelessness; and Natalie Guo (@natajilie) who founded @offtheirplate, which empowers local minority-led kitchens to deliver meals to those experiencing hardship. I'm so inspired by each of the honourees and their commitment to driving meaningful change in their communities."
She encouraged fans to visit www.womenofworth.com to learn more about the women.