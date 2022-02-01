Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match and will now move on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Before he does that, however, he'll wrestle in the Elimination Chamber later this month.
Brock Lesnar To Wrestle In The Elimination Chamber Following Royal Rumble Victory
Brock Lesnar Makes His WrestleMania Decision
Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble to Bobby Lashley. He would then enter the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 and would win the whole thing. Then on RAW this week, Lesnar announced that he plans to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He also announced that he will wrestle in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the WWE Championship.
Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins on that show. Lesnar said that if he wins the match, his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania will be "title for title." If that's the case, it would be the first time since the summer of 2016 that WWE would have an undisputed champion.
The decision to have Lesnar win the Rumble was one WWE reportedly went back-and-forth on. They even had other wrestlers in mind to win. Scroll down for more information.
Royal Rumble Match Booking Changed 'Several Times'
After the Royal Rumble event this weekend, news broke that WWE officials were not happy with the men's Rumble match. According to a report from Ringside News, there is some unhappiness backstage with Shane McMahon, who had worked as a producer for the match.
"A tenured member of the creative team told us that Shane McMahon “openly buried Jamie Noble” and he “tried to book the Rumble around himself.” Furthermore, McMahon was confrontational and he was gung-ho to put himself over, even fighting with people to do so."
Shane McMahon reportedly wanted the match to focus on his future storyline with Seth Rollins. Scroll down to reveal more.
Shane McMahon Planned To Face Seth Rollins At WrestleMania
Shane McMahon was reportedly pushing hard for Seth Rollins to be involved in the Rumble match. This was supposed to kick-start a feud between the two which would culminate at WrestleMania. Others in WWE felt that Rollins being in the Rumble after taking a beating from Roman Reigns earlier in the night wouldn't make much sense, however.
Shane was also originally scheduled to be in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19th as well. On RAW last night, however, the Chamber participants were named and Shane was not one of them. It's now not clear what is now going on with Shane, Seth Rollins, and their planned WrestleMania angle.
The original finish of the Royal Rumble match did not have Lesnar winning either. There was actually someone else WWE had in mind to win the match. Scroll down to reveal who it was.
Matt Riddle Had Been Planned To Win The Rumble
According to a report from PW Insider, plans at one point had Matt Riddle winning the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. The finish of the match likely would have involved his RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton, who was wrestling in front of his hometown St. Louis fans that night.
While Riddle didn't end up winning the Rumble, he would qualify for the Elimination Chamber match on RAW after defeating Otis. Now, Riddle has the chance to win the WWE Championship before WrestleMania 38.
Randy Orton was not on RAW last night, and won't be in the Elimination Chamber match either. Scroll down to reveal more about what is going on with Randy Orton.
Randy Orton Misses RAW
Randy Orton missed RAW last night. He also had only a brief appearance in the Royal Rumble the night before. Orton entered the Rumble match in the #29 spot and only lasted 2 minutes and 21 seconds before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Considering it was his hometown, some assumed he would play a bigger role in the match.
Then last night on RAW, not only was Orton not there, his tag partner qualified for the Elimination Chamber and was not given an opportunity to do the same. Orton also didn't take part in the scooter race with the Alpha Academy that had been scheduled. Although details regarding why he missed the show are not available, it appears as though something might be going on with Orton that will result in him being away from WWE for a period. Riddle wrestling without him in the Elimination Chamber, missing RAW with no explanation given, and his very brief appearance in the Rumble seems to be evidence of this.