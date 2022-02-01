Brock Lesnar To Wrestle In The Elimination Chamber Following Royal Rumble Victory

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble to Bobby Lashley. He would then enter the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 and would win the whole thing. Then on RAW this week, Lesnar announced that he plans to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He also announced that he will wrestle in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins on that show. Lesnar said that if he wins the match, his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania will be "title for title." If that's the case, it would be the first time since the summer of 2016 that WWE would have an undisputed champion.

The decision to have Lesnar win the Rumble was one WWE reportedly went back-and-forth on. They even had other wrestlers in mind to win. Scroll down for more information.