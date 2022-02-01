January Jones Stuns In Lace Mesh Dress

Mad Men alum January Jones looks delectable as she celebrates a belated 44th birthday wearing a silk and lace mesh chemise dress. The award-winning actress took to her Instagram to thank her one million-plus followers for the well wishes on Jan. 5 (her birthday.)

She jokingly states that she’s “been trying to switch up what kinds of PJs I [she] wears to dinner lately,” and we approve of her choice. “Here’s to me, Mrs. Robinson… belated birthday dinner with my girls!” she wrote in her caption. January Jones is the queen of mirror selfies because she knows how to get her angles right.

The Best Outing PJs

The mirror selfie shows a full frame of the 44-year-old actress, excluding her lower limbs, as she angles her hips slightly to the side. January flaunts her super toned figure, wearing a grey silk chemise from Fleur Du Mal New York with titillating lace mesh.

The dress has black lace on the V-neckline, under her bustline in the form of a mountain peak trailing down to her hips, and in a triangle from her mid-thigh to her hemline displaying just the right amount of skin to keep you guessing and wanting to see more.

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

Keeping It Simple

January defines “not doing too much” because she keeps her makeup minimal, wearing only eyeliner, and muted nude lipstick. The Emmy nominee styles her natural blonde hair in a messy bob cut with bangs and wears only a pearl and gold Ana Khouri ring as jewelry.

In the final slide, she captures her best friends seated with her at a round table to celebrate another trip around the sun. Being around them brings out the fun in the actress because she smiles wide, unlike the straight-faced shots she delivered in her first two single slides.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Perfect At 44

While the silk and lace mesh short dress is a vision to behold, January’s physique at over 40 was the main talking point. One fan wrote, “You’re perfection,” and another, “What a perfect woman.” Another fan has more words for the Mad Men actress, saying, “Wow (with a heart emoji instead of an O), you are absolutely gorgeous and very sexy.” We can agree then that the jury decided on one point – January Jones is perfect at 44.

44 Feeling 27

Before the belated birthday party with her friends, January shared a heartfelt gratitude message on her Instagram, saying, “Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I’ve always been of the theory that Age is but a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so, I’m feeling really good, really grateful, and around maybe 27 (but wiser.).” You know what? If January says she feels 27, then so be it – Happy belated 27th but wiser birthday January Jones.

