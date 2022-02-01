January Jones Stuns In Lace Mesh Dress

Mad Men alum January Jones looks delectable as she celebrates a belated 44th birthday wearing a silk and lace mesh chemise dress. The award-winning actress took to her Instagram to thank her one million-plus followers for the well wishes on Jan. 5 (her birthday.)

She jokingly states that she’s “been trying to switch up what kinds of PJs I [she] wears to dinner lately,” and we approve of her choice. “Here’s to me, Mrs. Robinson… belated birthday dinner with my girls!” she wrote in her caption. January Jones is the queen of mirror selfies because she knows how to get her angles right.