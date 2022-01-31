Beth Phoenix & The Miz Release Statements On Their Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble was the first match Maryse wrestled in 3.5 years. The last time she wrestled was the Hell in the Cell PPV in 2018. She again teamed with Miz that night and defeated the team of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

The Miz took to Twitter to comment on his wife's performance in the Rumble this year.

"I am so incredibly proud of @MaryseMizanin. Last night, I had the honor of tagging with one of the best performers @WWE has ever seen. Every time I’m around her she never fails to impress me. Her physical beauty is unmatched. Her drive and passion is in a class of its own.…," he Tweeted.

"Maryse’s ability and confidence to get back into the ring after having only 1 match in the past 10 years is unbelievable and admirable - mind you without missing a step. You are a superstar in the ring and out."

