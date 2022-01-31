Beth Phoenix & Edge defeated The Miz and Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble in St. Louis. Miz and Phoenix both issued statements recently regarding what the match meant to them.
Beth Phoenix & The Miz Release Statements On Their Royal Rumble Match
The Miz Releases Statement Regarding Maryse And The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble was the first match Maryse wrestled in 3.5 years. The last time she wrestled was the Hell in the Cell PPV in 2018. She again teamed with Miz that night and defeated the team of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.
The Miz took to Twitter to comment on his wife's performance in the Rumble this year.
"I am so incredibly proud of @MaryseMizanin. Last night, I had the honor of tagging with one of the best performers @WWE has ever seen. Every time I’m around her she never fails to impress me. Her physical beauty is unmatched. Her drive and passion is in a class of its own.…," he Tweeted.
"Maryse’s ability and confidence to get back into the ring after having only 1 match in the past 10 years is unbelievable and admirable - mind you without missing a step. You are a superstar in the ring and out."
The Miz Praises Maryse
The Miz's statement regarding his wife continued.
"I love you. Thank you for being such a strong role model for our girls and for so many more around the world. Last night was Awesome," Miz tweeted.
Miz and Maryse were married in 2014. They welcomed their first child together, Monroe Sky Mizanin, on March 27, 2018. Their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin, was born on September 20th, 2019.
Beth Phoenix Releases Statement On Royal Rumble Match With Edge
Beth Phoenix and Edge are the only couple that are both in the WWE Hall of Fame. Phoenix took to social media following the event and released a statement:
"The truth is, I’ve always struggled very hard to love myself. I spent most of my life feeling too big, not pretty enough, not worthy. The character I portrayed in wrestling was everything I wish I was. The Glamazon was powerful, even though inside, I felt so damn weak. Until I met this man. Who has loved me big and loved me stubbornly even when I couldn’t figure out what he saw in me. After 11 years, I can honestly say that real love, long haul love is different than anything in life. There just isn’t any substitute for time and consistent mutual respect. As I walked out last night, I had the realization that something in me has drastically changed. I don’t feel like “less”. Because love is a mirror…you reflect what you get. When I see this the look on his face, I feel so loved. And I finally feel like I am worthy of it. Thank you @edgeratedr for building this life with me. The best is still ahead of us!" Phoenix wrote.
Beth Phoenix Pays Tribute To Luna Vachon At The Royal Rumble
Last year, a Dark Side of the Ring episode focused on the life and career of Luna Vachon and the contributions she made to the professional wrestling industry. Many of today's current top talent in WWE and elsewhere in wrestling view her as a pioneer, an inspiration, and someone who was decades before her time.
Maryse Sends Message To The Miz Following The Royal Rumble
Maryse also took to social media following the Royal Rumble. She posted a message to her husband, the Miz, saying it was amazing to be back in the ring with him.
"We Are Awesome 😎 ❤️ @mikethemiz it was so amazing to be back in the ring with you last night!!! #RoyalRumble #ItCouple," Maryse wrote on Instagram.
It should be interesting to see what is next for Miz, Maryse, Beth Phoenix, and Edge as we get closer to this year's