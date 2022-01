Once again, the Golden State Warriors will have at least two players in the All-Star Game.

However, this time it wasn't Klay Thompson or Draymond Green who joined Stephen Curry in the starting lineup. Somewhat shockingly, it was Andrew Wiggins who got the nod.

Wiggins, who's having a great season for the Dubs, had some outside help to get his first trip to the All-Star Game, raising plenty of controversy around the league.