CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Insane Abs While Stretching

CrossFit athlete Dani Elle Speegle is giving The Rock a run for his money in the abs department, with a brand new photo showing it's cheese-grater stuff for the blonde. The Titan Games winner, whose life is 100% about the fitness, is fresh from limbering up in the gym for a big stretch on Instagram, and the photo has been big-time raking in the likes.

Speele posted yesterday for a "barefoot training" session while in bright workout gear, and fans still can't get over the muscle machine of a body. Check it out below.

Looking Ripped

Scroll for the photo, one showing the blonde crouched down and stretching from a gym setting as she highlighted her head-to-toe muscles. Steele wore orange leggings and a banded matching sports bra, with the floor stretch seeing her using a toe spacer - possibly not the secret behind the body, but clearly something Dani chooses to use.

"Barefoot training," she wrote with a foot emoji, adding: "Improves. stability, and balance .Enhances ankle mobility•Allows and improves mind to muscle connection•Encourages your arches to put in some work instead of collapsing."

Getting her #influencer on, Steel added: "Starting a barefoot practice as a warm up, to start your day, or even end your day might just be what you need. 💯 @thetoespacer use code delle10 at checkout."

Thick Thighs Save Lives

Steele might drop workout advice on her social media, but the star also drops motivational and body-positive content. In a recent share and while posing in tight shorts and a sports bra, she wrote: "Everyone always talks about big d*ck energy but what about#thickthighenergy😜 use this hashtag and lemme see whatcha got 👀 maybe we should start a club 💁🏼‍♀️🍗."

Wodapalooza Fitness-Festival

The latest brings Steele attending The Wodapalooza Fitness-Festival, where she shared yet more muscly photos and told fans: "I won’t downplay the frustration I was feeling after YEARS of setbacks and injuries. If I’m being honest, I really thought I was losing my love for competing." The CF Games star added:

"THANK YOU to the fans who screamed, cheered, chatted with me, wished me luck, asked for pictures, sent love, and the endless amount of high fives and fist bumps."

In terms of advice for fellow fitness freaks, Dani has always advocated for enjoying the moment, also saying that getting too wrapped up in the "end goal" isn't necessarily the best mentality. She advises to "enjoy each day."

