Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Rebecca Cukier

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has been proving it isn't just the slopes for her. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and social media sensation hit up powder-fine and golden sands for an energetic workout last year, making it a Hot Girl Summer in her July 2021 Instagram share and reminding fans that she'll basically workout anywhere.

Shiffrin, 26, didn't tell fans which beach she was on, but the Colorado native was making the most of the challenging terrain to build up her strength - running on sands ain't as easy as it looks. Ahead, see the photos, plus Mikaela's diet secrets below.

The Latest

Beth Phoenix & The Miz Release Statements On Their Royal Rumble Match

All-Star Starter And NBA MVP? Odds Favor Sixers Star Joel Embiid For The Award

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Shakes Off The Haters Over All-Star Selection

'Hope He Doesn't Go Anywhere Unless I Do': Will Aaron Rodgers Follow Nathaniel Hackett To Denver?

'Unbelievable': Skip Bayless Didn't Foresee Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Falling Apart, Blowing The Super Bowl

Always Workout Time

Scroll for the photos. They showed the blonde right on shores and pushing her muscle machine of a body to the max while running. Upping her cardio, the skier flaunted her ripped abs and Olympian legs while in black shorts and matching crop top - she also wore sneakers later held up.

The workout also included some strength work - no fancy gym equipment here as Shiffrin performed leg lifts using her own body weight as support, also alternating her legs while in a semi-plank. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Health & Lifestyle

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 842245

Shiffrin has opened up on how she fuels her athlete body - much like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the star is a fan of nutritious and energy-packed breakfasts.

"I'll do two eggs and two pieces of whole-wheat toast and sometimes, cereal or oatmeal and fruit," she told Good Housekeeping. "I rely on breakfast to give me a kickstart of energy in the morning, so I choose my foods accordingly."

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Major Pasta Addiction

The vail native also made it clear she doesn't steer away from carbs, even revealing her favorite one - and it comes with a fancy Italian brand.

"I really rely on carbs because I expend a lot energy during the day. I especially love Barilla pasta because it has a lot of options that complement my activity level," she added, continuing: "They have a great veggie line that provides one full serving of vegetables per portion, but my favorite is probably their multigrain ProteinPLUS because it gets in fiber, ALA omega 3, and protein from simple ingredients like flaxseeds, chickpeas, and egg whites."

A Little Steak Doesn't Hurt

Shutterstock | 842245

Shiffrin, a fan of balance, packs in even more protein at dinner - "I do chicken or steak, pasta, and salad or steamed/roasted vegetables," she said.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Kelly Ripa Delivers 'Downward Dog' With Her Actual Dogs

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Goldie Hawn Highlights Killer Waistline In Wild Workout

Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Booties In Teeny Bikinis And Enjoy A Healthy Snack

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.