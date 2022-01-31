Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has been proving it isn't just the slopes for her. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and social media sensation hit up powder-fine and golden sands for an energetic workout last year, making it a Hot Girl Summer in her July 2021 Instagram share and reminding fans that she'll basically workout anywhere.

Shiffrin, 26, didn't tell fans which beach she was on, but the Colorado native was making the most of the challenging terrain to build up her strength - running on sands ain't as easy as it looks. Ahead, see the photos, plus Mikaela's diet secrets below.