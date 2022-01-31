Everybody has a favorite season of the year, and for many people that’s
Hailie Jade In Bikini Longs For Paradise
Everybody has a favorite season of the year, and for many people that’s
Paradise
“Not even one full week back in the cold & I’m already wishing I was back in paradise,” she wrote referring to her recent vacation. To buttress her point, Hailie Jade chose a bikini picture where the sun showed out on her skin.
When she’s not wearing bikinis, Hailie Jade titillates us with her impeccable chic fashion. She wears Puma Women so well that it’ll likely inspire you to cop an outfit or two for yourself. Neutrals, Colors, Darks, whatever the style, best believe Hailie Jade Mathers would eat it up and leave no crumbs.
For now though, let's review the model's
Soaking Up The Sun
Grammy-award winning rapper Eminem’s daughter posed in a zebra print and plain-colored mix and match bikini while enjoying a cocktail in the pool. She joked about the water enlarging her bum as she submerged her lower body. “Does this pool make my butt look big?” she asked. We’ll leave that for you to decide in the picture below.
Hailie Jade isn’t letting up on the sun as she soaks in every bit of the Vitamin D it offers. We understand why she said, “I could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page,” because it looks great.
Sea Captain
Hailie Jade channels her inner Captain as she takes a ride on the open seas in another mix and match bikini. (She seems to love those.) The multicolored high-waist full pant looks like the ocean’s wave, and the yellow bra cups her bosoms with a string tie in the middle.
The 26-year-old enjoys the open sea's ambience as she runs her hand through a full head of brown hair. The sun’s reflection gives the hair tip a golden highlight, that blends perfectly with her tanned skin. “Aye, aye, Captain,” she rightfully captions.
Favorite Season
Back in May, the Puma Women partner flexed her lined abs in a scintillating white bikini and baby blue bucket hat. The mirror selfie captured her entire upper body stopping midway at her thick thighs as she declared herself ready for Summer. We should’ve listened because she served looks upon looks all through Summer ’21, and we can’t wait for whatever she has in store for us this year.