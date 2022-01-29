Kate Beckinsale & Her Cat Clive Twin In White Tulle & Tiaras

One of three four-legged companions that the Jolt actress shares her life with, the fluffy Persian feline had fans swooning in the comments with a kitty version of his mom's outfit.
One of three four-legged companions that the Jolt actress shares her life with, the fluffy Persian feline had fans swooning in the comments with a kitty version of his mom's outfit.
An undisputed star on Beckinsale's Insta,
Clive copied his mom's look right down to the sparkly silver tiara, which Beckinsale could be seen lovingly adjusting in a video that racked up 98,700 likes overnight. In the caption, the Underworld alum revealed the matching outfits were "the best January Xmas presents we have ever ever had," tagging her bestie, actress Nina Kate, as the donor.
"@nina_kate why are you an evil genius?" she wrote.
Posting from her bedroom, Beckinsale gave followers a peek at her chill Friday night as she lounged tummy-down in bed pouring over an open book. Clive was right by her side as the soft tones of Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 1 In C, K. 279" filled the room.
Kicking up her feet in the air to showcase her black Doc Martens and bedazzled fishnets, The Widow star reached over to plant a smooch on Clive's forehead. The 48-year-old A-lister also included a photo wherein she leaned a hand on the bedpost in a standing pose that revealed the puff sleeves and billowed skirt of her thigh-skimming dress.
Nevertheless, it was a close-up of Clive added at the end of the slideshow that garnered the most comments from followers.
"I swear that cat will lose its s#it one day and probably try to take over the world! 😂," wrote one person.
"The last photo is awesome !! Lol," said another fan.
This was not the first time that Beckinsale and Clive were spotted queening together on the actress' feed. Just before Christmas, the Serendipity actress uploaded a couple of snaps in which she broke out the queen ornaments while serving style in a white maxi skirt and puff-sleeve crop top. Meanwhile, Clive impressed in a fashionable pink tutu sweater whose frills rivaled his rich coat.
"On our queen sh*t," she captioned the update that reeled in over 131,600 likes.
More recently, Clive gave fans a treat with a cute photobomb of his fashion-icon mom, sneaking into a pair of frames that saw the English beauty dazzle in a pink pantsuit and matching lace bra.
The updates came just one day after Beckinsale delighted her following with a four-part slideshow that had her other cat, Willow, in the spotlight. Flaunting her sculpted legs in bright-yellow Moschino, the Prisoner's Daughter actress was upstaged by the gorgeous Willow, who stole the show in a hot-pink onesie with a pastel print.
Beckinsale, who also has a dog named Myf, describes herself as a "cat person," revealing the hilarious reason behind her statement in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE .
“Cats are easier than dogs,” she said, because “you don’t have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo.”