Kate Beckinsale & Her Cat Clive Twin In White Tulle & Tiaras

Kate Beckinsale was a vision in white in her latest Instagram post shared ahead of the weekend, delivering yet another bold fashion statement in white tulle and fishnets. However, although nothing could possibly eclipse the glamorous Hollywood star, it was her cat Clive that ended up getting all of the attention.

One of three four-legged companions that the Jolt actress shares her life with, the fluffy Persian feline had fans swooning in the comments with a kitty version of his mom's outfit.

Scroll to see who wore it better.