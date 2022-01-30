January Jones Celebrates 103 Degrees In Bikini
103 Degrees, Baby!
Scroll for the snap. It came as a selfie, with January posing amid lawns and an attractive stone path - likely her backyard. The Mad Men actress went fun as she threw out a cheeky expression, also flaunting her famous figure while in a plunging and bust-knotted purple bikini with cut-out brief details. Fans saw the mom of one's slender waistline and cleavage, but the finish wasn't too provocative as Jones also donned tinted shades and her blonde hair swept back.
January went unfussy with discreet gold necklaces, with a caption reading: "It's 103 degrees, literally thirsty." More after the snap.
See More Photos Below
Over 120,000 likes have been left, with fans writing: "You look great!" A like also came in from 58-year-old Bravo star and fellow swimwear lover
January regularly makes headlines for defying her age - the high-end beauty products lining her bathroom shelves might answer that one, but on the figure front, there's more going on. The Pilates lover has also opened up on her exercise mindset.
Never Used To Workout
Speaking to Shape, the Hollywood star revealed: "As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service.”
Celebs Following Her
