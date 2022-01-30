January Jones Celebrates 103 Degrees In Bikini

January Jones is not one to miss a heatwave. The 44-year-old actress and known bikini lover was stripped down to her two-piece for an outdoor snap back in 2020, one shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers and gaining likes from both fans and celebrities. Posting towards the start of the pandemic, the TV star sent out a cheeky tongue flick as she celebrated a 103-degree heatwave in L.A. - ahead, see the photo, plus January's best.

103 Degrees, Baby!

Scroll for the snap. It came as a selfie, with January posing amid lawns and an attractive stone path - likely her backyard. The Mad Men actress went fun as she threw out a cheeky expression, also flaunting her famous figure while in a plunging and bust-knotted purple bikini with cut-out brief details. Fans saw the mom of one's slender waistline and cleavage, but the finish wasn't too provocative as Jones also donned tinted shades and her blonde hair swept back.

January went unfussy with discreet gold necklaces, with a caption reading: "It's 103 degrees, literally thirsty." More after the snap.

Over 120,000 likes have been left, with fans writing: "You look great!" A like also came in from 58-year-old Bravo star and fellow swimwear lover Lisa Rinna. January followed her snap up with a more covered-up and glam silver dress shot, one joking about making "minor home repairs."

January regularly makes headlines for defying her age - the high-end beauty products lining her bathroom shelves might answer that one, but on the figure front, there's more going on. The Pilates lover has also opened up on her exercise mindset.

Never Used To Workout

Speaking to Shape, the Hollywood star revealed: "As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service.”

Much like reality star Kourtney Kardashian, Jones is massively into her Pilates - Largree Pilates, in particular. "Being strong is important as you get older. I want to look and feel as young as I possibly can," she added.

Celebs Following Her

January doesn't come with a Kardashian-level following, but she's got her star fans. Following her account are actresses Selma Blair and Sydney Sweeney, plus fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.

